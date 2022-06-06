DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are closer to hoisting the Stanley Cup after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final with a 6-5 overtime win Monday night at Rogers Place.

The question is: Who will they be playing? The New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are battling it out in the Eastern Conference Final with the Rangers up 2-1 in that series.

Colorado played each team twice this season and won every matchup. Tampa won the Stanley Cup the last two years and the Rangers haven’t won a Cup since the 1993-94 season.

The Avs have won two Stanley Cups in the history of the team. The first, when they swept the Florida Panthers in 1996, was also the first year they relocated from Quebec as the Nordiques to Denver as the Colorado Avalanche. The second was in 2001 when they beat the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

The conference final schedule extends to June 14, if necessary. So the start of the Stanley Cup Final would most likely begin a couple of days after that.

