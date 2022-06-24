DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night.
If you are planning to go to the Avalanche watch party in Denver, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to watch for thunderstorms between 3-7 p.m. then conditions will be drier.
At 6 p.m. the temperature will be around 80 degrees in Denver. By 9 p.m., the temperature will drop to 72 degrees.
