DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night.

If you are planning to go to the Avalanche watch party in Denver, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to watch for thunderstorms between 3-7 p.m. then conditions will be drier.

At 6 p.m. the temperature will be around 80 degrees in Denver. By 9 p.m., the temperature will drop to 72 degrees.

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

