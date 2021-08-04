Avalanche sign forward Darren Helm

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Darren Helm to a one-year contract.

“When I heard the news, I was extremely excited,” Helm said on joining Colorado as he met with the Denver media on a virtual press conference. “I’m really looking forward to playing with the Avs and being on a contending team.”

Helm, 34, has spent his entire 14-year career with the Detroit Red Wings, appearing in 744 regular-season games and recording 251 points. As a rookie, he helped Detroit win the 2008 Stanley Cup.

“That’s something I’m very excited for,” Helm said of joining an Avs team that is ready to compete for the Stanley Cup. “I’m really looking forward to it and to be a part of this team.”