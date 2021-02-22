Avalanche shut out in 3-0 loss to Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost, center, collects the puck as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, back left, and center Nicolas Roy pursues in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP/KDVR) — Alex Tuch scored twice as part of Vegas’ three-goal spree in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots and the Golden Knights cruised to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Fleury earned his 64th career shutout in the finale of the four-game series, with the Knights and Avs each recording two wins.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas in the pivotal middle period. The setting for this one wasn’t nearly as picturesque what took place Saturday when they played on an outdoor rink located on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Ryan Graves notched the most shots on goal of the game for the Avs with five. Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews trailed Graves with four each. Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves for the Avs.