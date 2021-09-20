Avalanche set to begin training camp

Centennial, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are set to begin on-ice practices as their 2021 training camp begins Sept. 23.
The Av’s camp will be held at the team’s practice facility at Family Sports Center in Centennial from Sept. 23-27.
The squad will be split into two groups, with each taking the ice for approximately an hour and a half each day. Fans will be able to attend on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Colorado will open the preseason on Sept. 28 at the Vegas Golden Knights.
2021-22 Avalanche training camp schedule:
- Thursday, Sept. 23
- Training Camp at Family Sports Center
- Group 1 on ice – 8:45-10:15 a.m.
- Group 2 on ice – 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 24
- Training Camp at Family Sports Center
- Group 2 on ice – 8:45-10:15 a.m.
- Group 1 on ice – 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 25
- Training Camp at Family Sports Center
- Group 1 on ice – 8:45-10:15 a.m.
- Group 2 on ice – 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 27
- Training Camp at Family Sports Center
- Group 1 on ice – 9-11 a.m.
- Group 2 on ice – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.