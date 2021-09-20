Avalanche set to begin training camp

FILE – In this May 10, 2021 file photo, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Avalanche kicked off the second day of the NHL draft by signing top defenseman Makar to a $54 million, six year contract that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9 million. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Centennial, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are set to begin on-ice practices as their 2021 training camp begins Sept. 23.

The Av’s camp will be held at the team’s practice facility at Family Sports Center in Centennial from Sept. 23-27.

The squad will be split into two groups, with each taking the ice for approximately an hour and a half each day. Fans will be able to attend on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Colorado will open the preseason on Sept. 28 at the Vegas Golden Knights.

2021-22 Avalanche training camp schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 23 Training Camp at Family Sports Center Group 1 on ice – 8:45-10:15 a.m. Group 2 on ice – 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 24 Training Camp at Family Sports Center Group 2 on ice – 8:45-10:15 a.m. Group 1 on ice – 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 25 Training Camp at Family Sports Center Group 1 on ice – 8:45-10:15 a.m. Group 2 on ice – 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.



Monday, Sept. 27 Training Camp at Family Sports Center Group 1 on ice – 9-11 a.m. Group 2 on ice – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

