Avalanche scoreless in loss to Vegas after 11-day COVID hiatus

Colorado Avalanche’s Sheldon Dries passes around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP/KDVR) — Max Pacioretty scored early in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0.

Colorado played for the first time in nearly two weeks after its schedule was paused due to coronavirus protocols. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, protecting the net to keep it to a one goal game.

Nathan MacKinnon was held to four shots on goal in the shutout. The team did not display the level of energy and play expected of such a high-caliber roster.

“We were missing our legs a little bit, you could tell. Even just from talking with the guys during the game and post game,” Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said. “We didn’t have the extra pop in our legs that we needed to create a few more chances and the last little bit of execution.”

The two clubs face-off again on Tuesday in Las Vegas then head to Lake Tahoe for the Bridgestone NHL Outdoors game on Saturday.

Vegas, which improved to 5-1-0 since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols has reclaimed first place in the West Division.

The Golden Knights are one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues with 21. Colorado is in third in the division, 5 points behind the Blues.

Vegas was playing on the second of back-to-back days after a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday.