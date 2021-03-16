Avalanche score last 6 goals in 8-4 win over Ducks

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, congratulates goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the tam’s 8-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Samuel Girard scored 2:23 apart early in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for six unanswered goals to beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-4.

Nazem Kadri had two goals and two assists for Colorado.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots after replacing Hunter Miska, who allowed four goals on seven shots.

Anaheim had two goals in its previous three games but broke out with a big first period.

Adam Henrique led with a goal and two assists, and Troy Terry also scored.