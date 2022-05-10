DENVER (KDVR) — After becoming the first team to advance to the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs, the Colorado Avalanche players are returning home to Denver after sweeping the Nashville Predators in the series.

The Avs beat the Predators 5-3 Monday night, with Valeri Nichushakin scoring the tiebreaking goal with less than eight minutes left in the game.

The Avalanche are set to play the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild series, which is tied at two games apiece. Game five starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The Avalanche will have home ice for the second round of the playoffs after finishing with the most points in the Western Conference at the end of the season.

The team touches down at Denver International Airport Tuesday. You can watch them address the media on FOX31 NOW in the player above.