Avalanche rally for 5-4 overtime win vs Sharks

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) celebrates with teammates after scoring during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Monday, May 3, 2021. The Avalanche won, 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored 41 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche gained ground in the race for first place in the West Division by rallying past the San Jose Sharks 5-4.

Martin Jones got a piece of Burakovsky’s shot but it trickled past him into the net for the game-winner.

Colorado scored three times in the third period to overcome a pair of two-goal deficits and got the tying goal from Nazim Kadri with 3:39 to play.

The Sharks lost for the 11th time in 13 games and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.