DENVER (KDVR) — Following an impressive 4-0 shutout win against the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals, the Colorado Avalanche hope to keep momentum on the road.

Game 3 will be played in Edmonton Saturday at 6 p.m. MDT. The Avs will take off from Denver International Airport Friday afternoon and will address the media before their departure.

