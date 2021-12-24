1 more Avalanche game postponed, NHL to provide update on Sunday

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will not be back on the ice just yet. The National Hockey League postponed Monday’s games as well due to ongoing COVID issues around the league.

“The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day,” the NHL tweeted.

The teams are set to return to practice Sunday and the league said it will provide an update by the end of the day Sunday.

The Avs were scheduled to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Monday. This game will be added to the additional four games the team postponed before the leaguewide shutdown.

There are 64 games that have been postponed this season due to COVID. The league plans on making them up during the time players were originally scheduled to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The NHL pulled out of Olympic participation on