Avalanche post comeback after 3 goal deficit, not enough in OT loss to Senators

OTTAWA, ONTARIO – DECEMBER 04: Justus Annunen #60 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on as he is scored on in overtime by Brady Tkachuk #7 (not shown) of the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on December 04, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

OTTAWA, Ontario (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche earned a point in the 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators Saturday night after posting a comeback in the third period.

The Avs struck first with a goal from Darren Helm less than two minutes into the game and Gabriel Landeskog tied it up 2-2 before the end of the first.

Ottawa outplayed the Avalanche in the second and took a three-goal lead before Alex Newhook closed the gap finishing the period 5-3.

Tyson Jost and Devon Toews tied it up in the third taking the game into overtime but Brady Tkachuk scored his second goal of the night to win the game.

Jonas Johansson started in net for the Avalanche but was pulled after giving up two goals in less than two minutes in the second. Rookie goaltender Justus Annunen relieved the Avalanche between the pipes for his first game played in the National Hockey League. He stopped 17 of 19 shots in the loss.

Tim Stützle scored two and Auston Watson and Josh Norris netted one each for the Senators.

Nazem Kadri, Bowen Byram, Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar were out with injuries.