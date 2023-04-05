DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with an overtime win against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night and tickets for the first round have already gone on sale.

Times and dates have yet to be determined, but Avs Faithful can purchase first-round home game seats for what Ticketmaster has listed from $109 up to $1,700 as of Wednesday morning.

Colorado still has six games to play in the regular season and sits at the top of the Central Division with the highest points percentage. The Avs are tied with both the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars with 98 points but have one game in hand over those teams.

“We’re facing our share of adversity but the guys that are healthy and able to play are digging in and playing hard as a team and I guess that’s all you can ask for,” head coach Jared Bednar said after the win. “We’re wishing the best for ourselves when it comes to some guys returning from injury but again, other guys are stepping up and finding ways to get the job done and that’s all you can ask.”

According to Fanduel, the Avalanche’s odds of winning the Stanley Cup are 7 to 1, or +700 in betting parlance. This is behind the Boston Bruins who are favored to win with +380 odds.

Where the Avs begin the postseason will be decided by the team’s final position in the standings. If Colorado keeps that top spot, that means home-ice advantage and games 1 and 2 would be at Ball Arena.