Avalanche, Nuggets first round playoff games won’t be blacked out on national networks

DENVER (KDVRV) – Altitude Sports announced Tuesday that it will not black out the first round Avalanche and Nuggets games that are being broadcast nationally.

The TV station has broadcast deals with the NBA and NHL giving it exclusivity for the first round of the playoffs for Denver’s teams in these leagues.

Recently, however, the network has run into issues coming to carrier agreements with several major television providers.

“Our fans have been ignored and dismissed by both Comcast and DISH Network continuing to blackout their hometown Network” Altitude President, Matt Hutchings said. “We have never wanted our fans to miss a minute of action during Nuggets and Avalanche playoff runs.”

Customers who have DIRECTV and Charter Cable will still be able to watch the games on Altitude Sports.

The NBA’s schedule for the playoffs has not yet been decided, but the Avalanche begin first round play on Wednesday.

First round Avalanche schedule (all times MDT):

Wednesday, Aug, 12, 3:30 p.m. – NBCSN Friday, Aug. 14, noon – NHL Network Saturday, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. – CNBC Monday, Aug, 17, 3:30 p.m. – NBCSN Wednesday Aug. 19 TBD – (If needed) Friday, Aug. 21 TBD – (If needed) Sunday, Aug. 23 TBD – (If needed)