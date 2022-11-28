DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have only lost two games in the month of November despite having several key players out with injuries.

“Committed defensively. There’s been some sloppy hockey, it’s not as clean. With all that talent out of the lineup, it’s not as clean as you want it to be. It’s not maybe used to what we’re watching last year, but there’s still a high compete level, a high commitment level,” coach Jared Bednar said after the win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

So what’s the secret? The Avalanche team has a lot of depth, bottom line. Former general manager and current president, Joe Sakic made moves and draft picks that have created a solid team on all sides of the ice.

“Special teams is really pushing it. If you don’t have a bunch of depth scoring you have to be able to win that special team battle, power-play score … eight games in a row now,” Bednar said. “They keep chipping in, some timely goals. Different performances, guys making a play here and there on any given night, just sticking with it and believing that we can still win.”

Bednar said the important part of the team’s success during this injury-ridden period is the depth of the team showing up and the increased physical play in the last few games.

Who is out for the Avalanche

Captain Gabriel Landeskog underwent knee surgery at the start of the season and isn’t expected to return until after the new year. Valeri Nichushkin is recovering after having ankle surgery and is expected to return around mid-December or later. Darren Helm has been out with a lower-body injury but has been back on the ice as of late. Bowen Byram, Kurtis MacDermid and Evan Rodrigues are all out with lower-body injuries.

Avs sign Galchenyuk to 1-year contract

The Avs continue to make roster moves in order to procure the depth of the team and the latest was locking in forward Alex Galchenyuk for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Galchenyuk, 28, participated in the team’s training camp and signed a professional tryout agreement with the Colorado Eagles on Nov. 9.

The Montreal Canadiens’ first-round pick in the 2012 draft has earned 354 points in his 643 career NHL games. He’s had stints in Montreal, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Ottawa, Toronto, and most recently in Arizona.