DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday for Andreas Englund, bringing the Stanley Cup-winning defenseman back to Denver.

Johnson, 36, signed a one-year deal for $950,000 with the Chicago Blackhawks in the off-season after winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche. He has four assists in 58 games this season with the Blackhawks. In 74 games played with the Avalanche last season, Johnson had nine points, 42 penalty minutes and was a plus 5 on the ice.

The 27-year-old Englund had three assists in 36 games for Colorado this season.

Avalanche acquire goalie, bring back Nieto

Saturday the team acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the Boston Bruins for forward Shane Bowers.

Kincaid only played one game for the Bruins this season, as he spent the majority of his time in the American Hockey League. He was signed by the New Jersey Devils as a free agent in 2011 and has appeared in 168 career NHL games with the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Bruins.

Bowers was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, but only made his debut with the Avalanche in November this season.

The Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks at the end of January. Colorado traded defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut in the deal.

Nieto had 34 goals and 47 assists in 251 games over three-plus seasons with the Avalanche. He brings back a solid fourth-line presence and in 11 games so far back in burgundy and blue, he’s scored three goals and is a plus 7 on the ice.

Avs still dealing with injuries, keep finding way to win

The Avalanche have continued to win games despite the setbacks with injuries to key players. The team has won the last five games with defensemen Cale Makar and Erik Johnson missing from the bench.

Makar has been out due to concussion protocol after a hit he took in the game against St. Louis on Feb. 18. He had just gotten back on the ice in that game after another concussion he suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 7 from Jeff Carter.

Head coach Jared Bednar said there’s a chance Makar could be back on the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night at Ball Arena.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is back in Denver and slowly getting back on the ice but no timeline has been given for his return.

Veteran defenseman Erik Johnson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and could miss an extensive amount of time. He suffered the injury on Feb. 11 in the game against the Florida Panthers.