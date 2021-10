DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche will be without head coach Jared Bednar for the next two preseason games after Bednar tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Thursday.

The Avalanche will be taking on the Dallas Stars on Thursday and Saturday with assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt there to help coach the team.

Per NHL rules, all coaches need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Assistant Coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will coach the team until Bednar’s return. pic.twitter.com/Pw3xAbJTeg — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 7, 2021