DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from hoisting the most coveted trophy in the National Hockey League – Lord Stanley’s Cup. But the team knows there is still more work to be done.

Up 2-0 to the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, the Avs played one of their best games in the 7-0 blowout Saturday night.

“Like I was really impressed with our team’s performance last night. I thought they were dialed in on all aspects of our game. Highly engaged and energized. We had a good night. It was a really good night for our team,” Coach Jared Bednar said. “But if it’s 7-0, 1-0 doesn’t really matter, it’s one performance. We need four or more, you know, great performances. You’re going to have to have a great performance to win in the Stanley Cup finals. We’re halfway there with two wins and we’re gonna have to play some really good hockey here forward.”

While talk of a final sweep by the Avalanche is buzzing around, the team knows there’s still more work to do. But the Avs bringing the Cup to Denver for the first time in 21 years is closely within reach.

“Thought I’ve been playing pretty good the last two games but it’s far from over,” Mikko Rantanen said before the team flew to Tampa Bay on Sunday morning. “And it’s individually very important to reset after every game, not think about the last game. You’ve gotta move past it, even though if it’s a good game or a bad game. That’s the mentality we have on the whole team.”

Erik Johnson said the team takes a game-by-game approach and knows that the Tampa Bay Lightning play better at home than on the road.

“We expect to get their best games here in three and four so from our standpoint, nothing changes,” Johnson said.

Bednar said Nazem Kadri is still day-to-day but traveled with the team for games 3 and 4 in Florida.

The last time a team swept in the Stanley Cup Final was the Detroit Red Wings in 1998 against the Washington Capitals.