Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer placed on COVID-19 list

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer stops the puck on a shot by the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche canceled practice Wednesday morning because of a potential case of COVID-19, and by the afternoon it was confirmed that goalie Philipp Grubauer will be missing time.

He joins defenseman Bowen Byram as the two Avalanche players on the leagues COVID-19 list. Byram has been off the ice for nearly a week.

Grubauer, one of the top goalies in the NHL this season, is 25-8-1.

Colorado added goalie depth before the NHL trading deadline in Devan Dubnyk and Jonas Johansson.

Avs now have depth at goalie, but Grubauer is an important piece — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) April 14, 2021

There is no firm timetable to be removed from the COVID list, but it is expected Grubauer will quarantine for at least 10 days.

The Avalanche play at the Blues tonight and have 14 games remaining before the start of the NHL playoffs.