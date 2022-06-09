DENVER (KDVR) — Whether it’s the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers, the Colorado Avalanche are preparing for their next and last opponent of the season.

While the team waits to find out who they’ll be playing for the Stanley Cup, Coach Jared Bednar said they are doing everything it takes to be ready after team practice Thursday morning.

Avs forward Nazem Kadri has undergone surgery and Bednar said he’s doing everything he can do to get back on the ice. Bednar is hoping to have him and Andrew Cogliano back during the Cup Final but didn’t give any definite timing.

Darcy Kuemper is healthy and ready to go but Bednar did not reveal who will be starting between the pipes in Game 1.

Kadri gets boarded, suffers upper-body injury

Kadri was injured less than two minutes into Game 3 when Evander Kane cross-checked him in the back sending him into the boards. Kadri was down for a minute or so and was helped off the ice and did not return to the game.

Kane was given a five-minute major for boarding in the game. The NHL Department of Safety decided the following day to suspend him for one game.