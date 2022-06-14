BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (KDVR) — If you think the Colorado Avalanche might leave you restless this week, beginning their first Stanley Cup Final in more than two decades, a hockey fan in Europe is truly losing sleep over the team.

“Each game starts at 2 a.m. local time (in Slovakia). It’s the worst possible game start to us, but we have so much energy,” said David Puchovsky, founder of Eurolanche, the Colorado Avalanche fan club in Europe.

The fan club boasts 1,100 members across Europe, and some of them plan to gather in the Czech Republic for watch parties starting with Game 4. They want to be together if and when the Avs hoist the Stanley Cup.

FOX31 first met Puchovsky in 2019, at his home in central Europe, to see his shrine to the Colorado Avalanche. He’s filled an entire room in his home with posters, autographs and mementos. He also has a replica Stanley Cup, which he’s keeping shrouded in a black blanket until the Avs win.

“You can see it’s covered because I don’t want to jinx anything. And if the Avs win, it will remain uncovered forever,” Puchovsky told FOX31.

Eurolanche has arranged a dozen annual trips to Denver in recent years, so European fans can see the team play in person.

Puchovsky hopes to be booking tickets to a victory parade soon.

“So it will be fun, but the Avalanche will have to make it,” Puchovsky said.