Avalanche face third positive COVID-19 test

DENVER (KDVR) — For the second time this week, the Colorado Avalanche have had to cancel practice due to a positive COVID-19 test.

No morning skate today. pic.twitter.com/EIEuX7tSRf — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 16, 2021

On Wednesday, the league announced that goaltender Philipp Grubauer was put on the COVID-19 list. He joined Bowen Byram who has now been off the ice for more than a week.

The Avs have not announced who the latest person to test positive is, but said that they are in isolation. They went on to say that tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings is expected to be played.

Coach Jared Bednar has said that all players on the team were vaccinated Monday, although it wasn’t clear if this included staff members. Additionally, some players acquired at the trade deadline may not have been vaccinated.

The league will update its COVID-19 list later today, informing the public about the Colorado player or staff member who has tested positive.