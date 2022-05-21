ST. LOUIS (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard was taken to a hospital following a hit in the first period of Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev skated into Girard pushing him into the glass. Girard’s head and shoulder hit the glass hard before he fell to the ice. He stayed down for a bit before being helped off and taken to the locker room.

The Avs tweeted that Girard was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after suffering an upper-body injury the first period ended.