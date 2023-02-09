DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Cale Makar will be out for at least the next two games, Altitude Sports radio play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey tweeted Thursday morning.

Makar took a hit to the head from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter in Tuesday night’s game. He initially passed concussion protocol to return to the game.

“He skated right through his head, that’s what I saw. I didn’t even talk to the ref,” Bednar said following the 2-1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. “I couldn’t tell you if they even saw it. You gotta keep playing.”

The Avalanche face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in Florida on June 26, 2022. But this time, they’ll play the previous two-time Stanley Cup champs without the Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy-winning defenseman.

The Avs will remain in Florida for the rest of the week and hop down to Sunrise to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday before returning to Ball Arena against the Lightning on Feb. 14.

So far this season, Makar has missed four games due to injury. The team has been plagued with rotating injuries but is getting closer to having long-term players back on the ice. Gabriel Landeskog, who has been out since the beginning of the season, is expected back by March or possibly sooner.

Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists in 45 games so far this season and was one of three Avalanche players to represent the team at the NHL All-Star game in Florida last weekend.