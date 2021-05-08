Avalanche defense wins game against Kings

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (KDVR) — Devon Toews scored twice and Cale Makar scored once in the 3-2 Avalanche win over the Kings.

Both defensemen scored goals in the first putting the Avs up 2-0 midway through the period. Sean Walker put one past Jonas Johansson at 13:58 to get the Kings on the board.

Makar threaded a pass to Toews for the lone goal of the second period. Rasmus Kupari cut the Kings deficit to one in the third but LA couldn’t get another in the net.

Andre Burakovsky assisted on the first two goals and Johansson made 16 saves. Colorado outshot LA by 12 playing a heavily defensive game.

The Kings lost both back-to-back home games and face off for another back-to-back series against the Avalanche in Denver next week.