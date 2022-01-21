Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Cale Makar during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, Mikko Rantanen had a power-play goal and the Colorado Avalanche stayed hot with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche who have won five straight and are 10-0-1 in their past 11. Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves as Colorado won the second game of back-to-back after defeating Anaheim 2-0 on Wednesday.

Anze Kopitar had a power-play goal, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Kings have lost three straight.