DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is undergoing knee surgery and will be out indefinitely, coach Jared Bednar said.

Coming off a tough loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and respectfully speaking out about officiating in the game, Landeskog’s absence is a major blow to the team. His leadership is a huge part of the team’s chemistry.

Thursday night, Landeskog responded to the refs about a noncall for a high stick on teammate Nazem Kadri and he was handed a game misconduct in the last minute of the game for it.

“In 11 years I’ve never sat and talked about referees in a press conference ever,” Landeskog said in the postgame conference. “I think Wes and TJ Luxemore did a great job tonight actually for our 50-something minutes of the game.”

The captain goes on to break down the call on Kadri against Nino Niederreiter and how it played out saying Niederreiter “falls easy, and we’re arguing it’s a flop.” He continues about a high stick Niederreiter put on Kadri against the boards, which wasn’t called.

“Naz is a guy that’s competitive and whether he sold that call or not, you can look at the video and the stick is in his waist and that’s why he loses the puck,” Landeskog said.

Carolina defenseman Ethan Bear scored shortly after the play Landeskog was referring to, to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

Kadri has a record of suspensions but Landeskog argues that shouldn’t be part of an official’s decision to make or not make a call.

“Unfortunately … whether a guy’s been suspended numerous times or not, what’s he gonna carry around that heavy baggage forever?” Landeskog said. “I’m not saying TJ and Wes didn’t call it for that reason.”

He went on to say, “You know sometimes it’s time for players to step up and speak our truth. Because I’m the one looking like an idiot for getting thrown out of the game even though I’m just being honest. I guess TJ didn’t like that I said he had a tough night but that’s the way it is.”

Bednar said there is no timeline for Landeskog’s return. His surgery is scheduled for Monday.

This news comes on the same day the Avalanche signed goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year extension.

“I’m really happy here my family is really happy here,” Francouz said.