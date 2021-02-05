Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog added to COVID protocol list

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche plays the Arizona Coyotes in the second period at the Pepsi Center on October 12, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog joined teammate Tyson Jost on the league’s COVID-19 unavailable list Thursday.

Players added to the list are determined by factors including a confirmed or unconfirmed positive test result, symptomatic isolation, high risk close contact or quarantine for travel purposes.

“With about 20% of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our protocols as we consult on a daily basis with,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The league postponed the Avs games until at least Feb. 11 on Thursday. The team had played the last two games against the Minnesota Wild who also have had its next four games postponed due to COVID protocol. Five Wild players are on the league’s COVID protocol list.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.