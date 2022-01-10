Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog enters COVID-19 protocol

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have been on a roll since resuming play after their extended COVID-19 / holiday break, but another potential case of the virus could slow that down.

The team announced Monday that captain Gabe Landeskog is in the NHL’s COVID protocol. While this doesn’t necessarily mean the captain has tested positive, it is likely he will miss several games.

Several Avalanche games in late December were postponed because of a high number of players who tested positive for COVID, but the Avs have won all four games since resuming play on Jan. 2.

The Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken Monday night at Ball Arena before traveling to Nashville Tuesday for a game against the Predators. Following that, their next matchup is back in Denver Friday against the Minnesota Wild.

Landeskog missed time last season while in the league’s COVID protocol as well.