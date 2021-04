DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche canceled Friday’s morning skate following a positive COVID-19 case.

On Twitter the Avalanche shared, “The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate today in Anaheim as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday’s COVID-19 testing. The person is in isolation and all other staff/players have been negative.”

We will not have morning skate today. pic.twitter.com/oknqmDzfCr — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 9, 2021

It is unclear if the positive test came from a player or a staff member.

The Avs are scheduled to play the Anaheim Ducks Friday night at 8 p.m.