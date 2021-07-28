Avalanche acquire goaltender Darcy Kuember

DENVER (KDVR) — It didn’t take long for the Colorado Avalanche to solve their goaltender problem.

Hours after unrestricted goalie Philipp Grubauer signed with the Seattle Kraken, the Avs acquired Darcy Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins, Colorado’s first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Entering his 10th season, Kuemper, 31, appeared in 27 games for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, finishing with a 10-11-3 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

“In Darcy we are acquiring a proven, reliable netminder who brings a ton of NHL experience at just 31 years of age,” Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. “Obviously we had to solidify the goaltending position, and we feel like Darcy is someone who can step in and do that. We feel very confident in our goaltending tandem as we head into the 2021-22 season.”

Kuemper has one year left on his contract at $4.5 million against the salary cap.