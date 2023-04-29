DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano fractured his neck in Game 6 Friday night in Seattle, the Associated Press said Saturday.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the AP that Cogliano is sidelined indefinitely after he suffered a fracture in his neck following a hit by Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle in the 4-1 win.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the injury, the news outlet said.

The 35-year-old left the ice after the hit and went down the tunnel to the locker room but returned to finish the game. Eberle was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding and no hearing for supplemental discipline has been announced.

Cogliano is a workhorse for the Avalanche and his absence is significant after the team won at Climate Pledge Arena to force a Game 7.

“He’s (Cogliano) as tough as they come. I mean he’s not a big guy, been playing a long time, great leadership,” head coach Jared Bednar said after the game. “I hate seeing either guys on either team go in like that because I don’t like seeing players get hurt on either team. It’s a competitive game, a lot of physicality.”

Bednar said he didn’t see the hit and couldn’t comment on whether he thought the punishment should have been a five-minute major or the minor Eberle was assessed.

The Avalanche will now be without Darren Helm, Josh Manson, Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin, in addition to Cogliano’s injury.