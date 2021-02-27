6 different Avalanche players score in 6-2 win over Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche’s Andre Burakovsky (95), J.T. Compher (37) and Ryan Graves (27) mob Jacob MacDonald, center, after a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Coyotes’ Nick Schmaltz skates in the background. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog tied Peter Forsberg on the team’s all-time list for goals with number 202 in the win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Nathan MacKinnon opened up scoring for the Avs at 12:16 in the first period with a wrist shot from the near side that hit the post and went in. Andre Burakovsky earned his 200th point with an assist on MacKinnon’s goal.

Jacob MacDonald earned his second goal of his career with less than three minutes left in the second period to take the lead for the Avalanche.

Landeskog scored on a power play in the beginning of the third period. Joonas Donskoi scored his sixth goal while Tyson Jost and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare both scored their first goals of the season.

Clayton Keller tied it up for the Coyotes in the first and Ilya Lyubushkin added another in the third period.

Phillip Grubauer made 23 saves while the Avalanche had 41 shots on goal in the 6-2 win.