DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from dethroning the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche are up 3-1 in the series after a thrilling overtime win on Wednesday night. The team will return to Colorado for a chance to win it all on Friday.

Here are five things to know for Game 5:

Game 5 will take place on Friday, June 24 at Ball Arena in Denver The game will start at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+ Tickets are still available for Game 5. They range from $1,250 to over $7,000 The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.

If the Avalanche win Game 5 on Friday night, they will win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.