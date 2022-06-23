DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from dethroning the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Avalanche are up 3-1 in the series after a thrilling overtime win on Wednesday night. The team will return to Colorado for a chance to win it all on Friday.
Here are five things to know for Game 5:
- Game 5 will take place on Friday, June 24 at Ball Arena in Denver
- The game will start at 6 p.m.
- The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+
- Tickets are still available for Game 5. They range from $1,250 to over $7,000
- The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.
If the Avalanche win Game 5 on Friday night, they will win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.