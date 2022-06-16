DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night in a thrilling overtime 4-3 victory.
The Avalanche need to win three more games to win the Stanley Cup.
Here are five things to know about Game 2:
- Game 2 will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Ball Arena in Denver
- The game will start at 6 p.m.
- The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+
- Tickets are still available for Game 2. They range from $650 to over $2,000
- The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.
The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.