DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

If you are planning to go celebrate at the Colorado Avalanche parade and rally, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said you could face a thunderstorm chance.

Here are five things to know about the parade forecast:

Conditions will be dry and cloudy early Rain and thunderstorm chances will arrive between 1-8 p.m. Highs will be between 80-85 degrees The rain/t-storm chance is 40% Wind will be around 5 mph

We will have special streaming coverage starting at 9 a.m. from FOX31 NOW and you can watch the parade and rally on TV, live on FOX31 and Channel 2.

