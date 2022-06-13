DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will battle it out for the Stanley Cup. The Stanley Cup Final starts this week.

Here are five things to know about Game 1:

Game 1 will take place on Wednesday, June 15 at Ball Arena in Denver The game will start at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+ Tickets are still available for Game 1. Prices range from $839 to over $2,000 on Ticketmaster. The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.

Here are some

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.