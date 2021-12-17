4 Colorado Avalanche games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be off for the next week due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the team and across the National Hockey League.

The announcement was made around noon on Friday, Dec. 17, and includes all games through the end of the league’s holiday break until Dec. 26. This means the Avs’ games scheduled for Dec. 18, Dec. 20, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 will be postponed.

The soonest the Avs could be back on the ice for a game is Dec. 27 at Vegas.

Avalanche players going through the league’s COVID protocol include Cale Makar, Darcy Kuemper, JT Compher and Andre Burakovsky.

The league said the decision was made “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days.”

The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers also had their games scheduled between now and Dec. 26 postponed.

The NHL said all three teams have followed all league and local health guidelines.