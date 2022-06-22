TAMPA, Fla. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are looking to take a win in Tampa after a 6-2 Game 3 loss on Monday night.

With the Avalanche up 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, a win Wednesday night would bring Game 5 back to Denver on Friday with the possibility of the Avs winning the Cup at home.

Fans should expect a tighter game from the Avs with cleaner play and more shots on Andre Vasilevskiy.

