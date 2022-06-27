DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one arrest was made during the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration on Sunday night.
Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested near 20th Street and Market Street for discharging fireworks.
Hundreds of fans filled the streets to celebrate the 2-1 Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Fireworks could be heard and seen across the city.
A Stanley Cup Championship parade will take place Thursday in Denver and will be carried live on FOX31 News.