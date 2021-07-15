Colorado Avalanche trade Ryan Graves to the New Jersey Devils

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have traded defenseman Ryan Graves to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round selection (number 61 overall, originally from the New York Islanders) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Graves recorded 46 points in 149 career games with the Avalanche. The move frees up $3.16 million from the Avs’ payroll and provides more playing time for young players like Bo Byram and Conor Timmins.

The move also protects the Avalanche from also losing Graves for nothing in the upcoming expansion draft on July 21.

Maltsev, 23, completed his rookie season with the Devils in 2020-21, finishing with nine points in 33 games.