Coles kicks 4 FGs as Utah St. holds off Colorado St. 26-24

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

generic CSU

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Connor Coles kicked a career-best four field goals, including a 34-yarder to give Utah State a two-score lead with five minutes left, and the Aggies held off Colorado State 26-24.

Coles was a perfect four-for-four on the night with kicks of 45. 30. 42 and 34 yards, his last giving the Aggies a 26-17 lead.

Colorado State’s Todd Centeio needed 81 seconds to tear 73 yards downfield and answer with a 13-yard pass to Gary Williams that shaved the gap to two points.

Centeio and the Rams took a final possession 61 yards in 44 seconds only to have a 42-yard field goal attempt sail wide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories