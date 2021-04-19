Micheal Porter Jr’s brother, Coban Porter, commits to University of Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is big enough for two Porter brothers.

Coban Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., tweeted that he is transferring to the University of Denver.

“Thankful for everyone who’s played a part and stayed down,” Porter tweeted. “The journey is far from over… Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Denver.”

Porter, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of eight Porter children from Columbia, Missouri. Michael plays for the Nuggets and his brother, Jontay, plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

At Tolton Catholic High School, Porter averaged over 13 points and five rebounds per game in his senior season before he tore his right meniscus. He originally committed to Stephen F. Austin.

Thankful for everyone who’s played a part and stayed down. The journey is far from over… Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Denver! #GoPioneers #Committed pic.twitter.com/FOrYH3cTjZ — Coban Porter (@ctreyp) April 19, 2021