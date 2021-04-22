CLINCHED: Avs secure spot in Stanley Cup playoffs with 4-2 win over Blues

Colorado Avalanche’s J.T. Compher (37) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues’ Jake Walman (46) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the second period. Andre Burakovsky broke the tie with a power-play goal and the Avalanche never looked back. Pierre Edouard-Bellemare and Brandon Saad also contributed goals. Burakovsky finished with two.

Avs goalie Devan Dubnyk and Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the contest.

Colorado still has 12 games left to play until seeding and matchups are determined. They currently hold the 2nd place spot in the Honda West division just behind the Vegas Golden Knights who have also clinched a spot.

The Avalanche will faceoff against the Blues Saturday and Monday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.