Cincinnati goes to the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY (WDTN) – The Bengals are going to their third Super Bowl in Bengals history, and their first Super Bowl since 1989.
Bengals fans began arriving in Kansas City on Saturday, our 2 NEWS sports reporters said, and many are feelin’ good about their team and asking “WhoDey think gonna beat those Bengals”
Overtime:
The Bengals score, making their way to the Super Bowl with a score of 27-24
Fourth Quarter:
The Chiefs score, tying the game at 24-24 leading to overtime.
Third Quarter:
The Bengals have caught up, tying the game at 21 to 21.
Half Time:
The Bengals have started to make up some ground, but The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to hold the lead at 21 to 10.
First Quarter:
The Kansas City Chiefs take the lead at a score of 7 to 3.
Follow the score here on WDTN.com