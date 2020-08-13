CHSAA’s volleyball move puts HS players in a bind

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – When the Colorado High School Activities Association moved the volleyball season to the spring, there was one thought that popped up in many players’ minds.

“Moving it to the spring, it will be really difficult because club and high school go at the same rate, it would be really hard to practice for both of them,” said Columbine High School senior volleyball player Maddie Davis.

Club volleyball runs from November till March. With the high school season being pushed to the “C” season, that would run from March 1 to May 1, meaning the two would overlap.

“The thought process is that, I am a senior. Do I want to to finish out my four years in high school volleyball or do I want to come to club to get my exposure for college?” Davis said.

This isn’t just disheartening for seniors, but also for the younger volleyball players.

“It was really hard because I love playing high school volleyball because I get to connect with a lot of friends and just have fun that is separate from club, but my mind went to club because club is more competitive,” said Denver South High School junior volleyball player Mia Dervisevic.

Now here is the big question: How difficult would it be for players to do both club volleyball and high school volleyball?

To Denver-errea club volleyball coach Anil Dervisevic it would be nearly impossible.

“Now we are all stuck here and there are questions of, how are we going to do it? Especially for the juniors and seniors, but especially the seniors. They want to play last year for the high school, but it’s almost impossible, and lets not forget, these kids have already signed binding contracts,” he said.

These players and their families pay thousands of dollars to play club volleyball, and while high school volleyball is put on hold for now, club teams around the country, including Denver-errea, are practicing as safely as possible.