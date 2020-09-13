CHSAA transfer rules restrict football player from playing basketball

DENVER (KDVR) — When CHSAA took the fall football season away from Griffin Lauritano, he took matters into his own hands.

“This was probably one of the hardest decisions I have made because I had to pick between staying home and playing football with all my friends and risk not getting recruited or leave all my friends and come here to hopefully get recruited,” Griffin Lauritano said.

That journey took him to Hillgrove High School in Georgia, but looking at Griffin’s Twitter, it still says Evergreen basketball. The all-state basketball player wants to come back to Colorado to play his senior year with his best friends.

“That was probably holding me back the most because I have been playing with most of those guys since I was in third grade, so I was building up to get a chance to compete for a state championship or a JeffCo league championship,” Griffin said.

CHSAA is saying Griffin will be ruled ineligible if he tries to come back and play basketball for Evergreen.

The CHSAA rule states: “Once an athlete competes in a sport at school A whether in or out of state and returns or transfers to a CHSAA member school, the student is subject to the transfer eligibility process. If the transfer accountability process was not in place, we would have parents/students enrolling and competing in school A, in or out of state for football, volleyball etc then enrolling in school B, in or out of state for basketball, wrestling, swimming, etc and then possibly enrolling in school C, in or out of state for track, baseball, lacrosse, etc. Athletically motivated choice and sport transiency is not supported by the bylaws of 51 state associations.”

“I don’t understand why CHSAA is making a really terrible situation worse,” John Lauritano, Griffin’s dad said. “There’s no good reason to put these additional road blocks in for these kids when they have already blown up half of their senior year.”

When it comes to CHSAA’s transfer rules, the Lauritano’s want the organization to look at the bigger picture.

“I think we want them to make the right decision, not just for Griffin but for all of these student athletes in Colorado. Put policies in place that helps them reach their goals and dreams. Not policies that make their lives more difficult.”

High school basketball in Colorado is in the “B Season” with practice starting on Jan. 4.