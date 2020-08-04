CHSAA bumps start of high school football season to February, first games in March

Limon Public Schools is celebrating its 100th season on the high school’s football field.

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado High School Activities Association has announced it’s plans for sports to resume, and it includes bumping some fall sports to the late winter and early spring.

In a copy of the schedule that was sent to athletic directors and obtained by FOX31, sports are divided into four groups. Season A begins this week and next week, Season B will begin the first week of January, Season C begins in late February and early March and Season D begins at the end of April.

High school basketball will begin practices on Jan. 4, football will begin practices Feb. 22 and baseball will not begin until April 26.

“Nothing is ideal,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green on the change in the calendar for high school sports pic.twitter.com/tUMKsqQUBV — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 4, 2020

The chart below shows practice and competition start dates, as well as the expected number of contests and tentative championship dates.

Season A Practice First Competition Championship (tentative) Max Contests Cross Country 8/12 8/12 10/17 7 Boys Golf 8/3 8/6 10/5 & 10/6 198 holes Boys Tennis 8/10 8/13 9/25-9/26 See bulletin Softball 8/10 8/13 10/10 16 Season B Basketball 1/4 1/7 3/6 16 (4A/5A); 13 (1A-3A) Ice Hockey 1/4 1/7 TBD 13 Skiing 1/4 1/7 2/26 See bulletin Competitive Spirit 1/4 1/7 TBD N/A Sideline Spirit 1/4 N/A N/A N/A Girls Swimming 1/4 1/7 TBD 7 + league Wrestling 1/4 1/7 3/6 7 duals + 7 days Season C Field Hockey 3/1 3/4 TBD 10 Football 2/22 3/4 5/8 7 Gymnastics 3/1 3/4 TBD 8 Boys Soccer 3/1 3/4 TBD 10 Unified Bowling 3/1 3/4 TBD 6 Girls Volleyball 3/1 3/4 5/1 16 Season D Baseball 4/26 4/29 6/26 16 (2A-5A); 13 (1A) Girls Golf 4/26 4/29 TBD 198 holes Boys Lacrosse 4/26 4/29 TBD 10 Girls Lacrosse 4/26 4/29 6/23 10 Girls Soccer 4/26 4/29 TBD 10 Boys Swimming 4/26 4/29 TBD 7 + league Girls Tennis 4/26 4/29 6/11-12 See bulletin Track and Field 4/26 4/29 TBD 8 Boys Volleyball 4/26 4/29 6/19 16 Activities Student Leadership Typical Schedule Music Typical Schedule Speech – Festival 10/1 1/30 Speech – Tournament 11/1 3/20