CHSAA bumps start of high school football season to February, first games in March

Limon Public Schools is celebrating its 100th season on the high school’s football field.

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado High School Activities Association has announced it’s plans for sports to resume, and it includes bumping some fall sports to the late winter and early spring.

In a copy of the schedule that was sent to athletic directors and obtained by FOX31, sports are divided into four groups. Season A begins this week and next week, Season B will begin the first week of January, Season C begins in late February and early March and Season D begins at the end of April.

High school basketball will begin practices on Jan. 4, football will begin practices Feb. 22 and baseball will not begin until April 26.

The chart below shows practice and competition start dates, as well as the expected number of contests and tentative championship dates.

Season APracticeFirst CompetitionChampionship (tentative)Max Contests
Cross Country8/128/1210/177
Boys Golf8/38/610/5 & 10/6198 holes
Boys Tennis8/108/139/25-9/26See bulletin
Softball8/108/1310/1016
Season B
Basketball1/41/73/616 (4A/5A); 13 (1A-3A)
Ice Hockey1/41/7TBD13
Skiing1/41/72/26See bulletin
Competitive Spirit1/41/7TBDN/A
Sideline Spirit1/4N/AN/AN/A
Girls Swimming1/41/7TBD7 + league
Wrestling1/41/73/67 duals + 7 days
Season C
Field Hockey3/13/4TBD10
Football2/223/45/87
Gymnastics3/13/4TBD8
Boys Soccer3/13/4TBD10
Unified Bowling3/13/4TBD6
Girls Volleyball3/13/45/116
Season D
Baseball4/264/296/2616 (2A-5A); 13 (1A)
Girls Golf4/264/29TBD198 holes
Boys Lacrosse4/264/29TBD10
Girls Lacrosse4/264/296/2310
Girls Soccer4/264/29TBD10
Boys Swimming4/264/29TBD7 + league
Girls Tennis4/264/296/11-12See bulletin
Track and Field4/264/29TBD8
Boys Volleyball4/264/296/1916
Activities
Student LeadershipTypical Schedule
MusicTypical Schedule
Speech – Festival10/11/30
Speech – Tournament11/13/20

