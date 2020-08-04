CHSAA bumps start of high school football season to February, first games in March

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado High School Activities Association has announced it’s plans for sports to resume, and it includes bumping some fall sports to the late winter and early spring.
In a copy of the schedule that was sent to athletic directors and obtained by FOX31, sports are divided into four groups. Season A begins this week and next week, Season B will begin the first week of January, Season C begins in late February and early March and Season D begins at the end of April.
High school basketball will begin practices on Jan. 4, football will begin practices Feb. 22 and baseball will not begin until April 26.
The chart below shows practice and competition start dates, as well as the expected number of contests and tentative championship dates.
|Season A
|Practice
|First Competition
|Championship (tentative)
|Max Contests
|Cross Country
|8/12
|8/12
|10/17
|7
|Boys Golf
|8/3
|8/6
|10/5 & 10/6
|198 holes
|Boys Tennis
|8/10
|8/13
|9/25-9/26
|See bulletin
|Softball
|8/10
|8/13
|10/10
|16
|Season B
|Basketball
|1/4
|1/7
|3/6
|16 (4A/5A); 13 (1A-3A)
|Ice Hockey
|1/4
|1/7
|TBD
|13
|Skiing
|1/4
|1/7
|2/26
|See bulletin
|Competitive Spirit
|1/4
|1/7
|TBD
|N/A
|Sideline Spirit
|1/4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Girls Swimming
|1/4
|1/7
|TBD
|7 + league
|Wrestling
|1/4
|1/7
|3/6
|7 duals + 7 days
|Season C
|Field Hockey
|3/1
|3/4
|TBD
|10
|Football
|2/22
|3/4
|5/8
|7
|Gymnastics
|3/1
|3/4
|TBD
|8
|Boys Soccer
|3/1
|3/4
|TBD
|10
|Unified Bowling
|3/1
|3/4
|TBD
|6
|Girls Volleyball
|3/1
|3/4
|5/1
|16
|Season D
|Baseball
|4/26
|4/29
|6/26
|16 (2A-5A); 13 (1A)
|Girls Golf
|4/26
|4/29
|TBD
|198 holes
|Boys Lacrosse
|4/26
|4/29
|TBD
|10
|Girls Lacrosse
|4/26
|4/29
|6/23
|10
|Girls Soccer
|4/26
|4/29
|TBD
|10
|Boys Swimming
|4/26
|4/29
|TBD
|7 + league
|Girls Tennis
|4/26
|4/29
|6/11-12
|See bulletin
|Track and Field
|4/26
|4/29
|TBD
|8
|Boys Volleyball
|4/26
|4/29
|6/19
|16
|Activities
|Student Leadership
|Typical Schedule
|Music
|Typical Schedule
|Speech – Festival
|10/1
|1/30
|Speech – Tournament
|11/1
|3/20