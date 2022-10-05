DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been 10 years since Brian Urlacher played football.

“I don’t miss football at all”, the NFL Hall of Famer said. “What I miss is my teammates and coaches and the interaction in a locker room. I don’t miss rehabbing an injury, the soreness in my body, or the recovery from injuries.”

These days, Urlacher spends most of his time with his family in Arizona and gets a lot of his football “fix” watching his son playing in high school. As for the NFL – it might surprise you to learn who he follows.

“I grew up as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys,” the eight-time Pro-Bowler with the Bears said. “I’m enjoying watching Cooper Rush (subbing for the injured Dak Prescott).”

What does the former inside linebacker think about the Denver Broncos?

“I think they’re going to be fine, they have too many good players. The problem for them is the division they’re in,” Urlacher said.

Don’t we all know it?

“Russell (Wilson) is still adjusting to the offense and the Broncos have had a revolving door with head coaches, that’s difficult to adjust to,” he said.

The book is barely cracked on Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, but his non-contact pre-season approach has caught Urlacher’s attention.

“I know firsthand how frustrating it is to lose a key player in the pre-season. It’s hard to say which way is right or wrong. I do know this, I’m not a fan of exhibition games,” he said.

Urlacher has become a spokesperson for RestoreHair.com in retirement, among other things.

“I was balding as a player but didn’t care about it then. I have a good round face that suited me. But wife and kids encouraged me (to look into hair restoration) and I’m so pleased with the results,” he said.

RestoreHair.com has partnered with the Hair Science Center of Colorado. For more information, check out their website.

RestoreHair.com made this interview possible—for more with Urlacher watch the video in the player above.