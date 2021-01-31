Call it a homecoming of sorts, Dylan McCaffrey transfers to UNC

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Valor quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is transferring from Michigan to Northern Colorado.

Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!! pic.twitter.com/WqHEMrb1U7 — Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) January 31, 2021

At Northern Colorado, McCaffrey will be coached by his father Ed, who became the head coach for the Bears in December 2019. Ed and Northern Colorado haven’t played due to COVID-19. Northern Colorado will not play Big Sky football this spring, instead focus on development.

Dylan will have two years of eligibility remaining and because he’s a graduate transfer, is eligible to play immediately.

McCaffrey couldn’t get his career off the ground at Michigan – playing briefly in 2018 before suffering a broken collarbone that shortened his season. He opted out of the 2020 season.

At Valor, Dylan helped lead his team to the CHSAA Class 5A state championship in all four seasons, with state titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.